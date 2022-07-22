A 10-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, July 12 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Missy McCain and Somers Collins with a score of 46. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 44.5. Third place went to Cozy Pelzer and Anne Speed with a score of 41.5, and fourth place went to Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 41.

Trending Food Videos