A 10-pair Howell movement was held on July, 13. First place was won by Missy McCain and Sumer Collins with a score of 49; second place was won by Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 42.5; third place was won by Mike Christman and Paul Knizacky with a score of 38.5; and fourth place was won by Phil DeVries and John Walters with a score of 36.
A five-table Mitchell movement was held on July 15. First place in the north-south position was won by Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 62.5, and second place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 50. First place in the east-west position was won by Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 54, and second place was won by Bill and Carol Macaitis with a score of 53.