An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, July 20 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Paul Knizacky and John Fellows with a score of 55. Second place went to Ginny Young and Cozy Pelzer with a score of 49.5. Third place was went to Nancy Pontz and Mary June Schmidt with a score of 45.5.
An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, July 18. First place was won by John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 50. Second place was went to Ginny Young and Ann Lewis with a score of 49.5. Third place went to Cozy Pelzer and Nancy Spence with a score of 49.