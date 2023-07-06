A five-table Mitchell movement was held on Tuesday, June 27. First place in the north-south position was won by Paul Knizacky and Cindy Dorscher with a score of 43. Second place was a tie between the pair of Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb and the pair of Cozy Pelzer and Somers Collins, both with a score of 38.5. First place in the east-west position was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 48.13. Second place went to Phyllis Mosher and Nancy Spence with a score of 40.
A five-table Mitchell movement was held on Thursday, June 29 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place in the north-south position was won by Cozy Pelzer and Ginny Young with a score of 48.5. Second place was a tie between the pair of Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb and the pair of Paul Knizacky and Lil Keating with a score of 35. First place in the east-west position was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 43.75. Second place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 38.13.