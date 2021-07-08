A six-pair Howell movement was held on June 29. First place went to John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 31.5, and second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 29.
A 10-pair Howell movement was held on July 1. First place went to John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 45; second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 43.5; third place went to Cozy Pelzer and Somer Collins with a score of 37; and fourth place went to Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 35.5