An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, June 2 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 52. Second place went to Barb Dekker and Mary June Schmidt with a score of 47.5. Third place went to Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 43.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, May 31. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 29.5. Second place went to by John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 29.