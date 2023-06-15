An eight-pair Howell movement was played on Thursday, June 8 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Connie Rasmussen and Larry Reihart with a score of 50.5. Second place went to Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 50. Third place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 46.
A 10-pair Mitchell movement was held on Tuesday, June 6. First place in the north-south position was won by Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 51.5, and second place went to Nancy Spence and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 41. First place in the east-west position was won by Linda and Ted Leibole with a score of 50, and second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 44.38.