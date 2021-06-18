Duplicate Bridge is now being played at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ludington Senior Center. An eight-pair Howell movement was played on June 8. First place was John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 28.5; second place was Cozy Pelzer and Nancy Spence with a score of 25.5; and there was a tie for third place between Kareen Monton and Paul Knizacky and Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 24.
An 10-pair Howell movement was played on June 10. First place was John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 42; second place was John Fellows and Sharon Tushek with a score of 41.5; and there was tie for third place between Bill and Carol Macaitis and Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 36.5.