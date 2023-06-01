A 10-pair Mitchell movement was held on Thursday, May 25 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place in the North-South position was won by Bill and Carol Macatis with a score of 45. Second place went to Paul Knizacky and Lil Keating with a score of 41. First place in the East-West position was won by Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 49.38. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 43.75.
A 10-pair Mitchell movement was held on Tuesday, May 23. First place in the North-South position was won by Mary Hodges and Mac CaCaleb with a score of 51.5. Second place went to by Paul Knizacky and Cindy Dorscher with a score of 42.5. First place in the East-West position was won by Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 53.13. Second place went to Nancy Spence and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 43.75.