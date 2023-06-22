A five-table Mitchell movement was held on Thursday, June 15 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place in the north-south position was won by Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 61. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 60. First place in the east-west position was won by Nancy Pontz and Mary Schmidt with a score of 58.5. Second place went to Somers Collins and Missy McCain with a score of 54.
A five-table Mitchell movement was held on Tuesday, June 13. First place in the north-south position was won by Bob Zahrobsky and Barb Dekker with a score of 44.5. Second place went to Missy McCain and Virginia Young with a score of 42.
First place in the east-west position was won by Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 45. Second place went to Nancy Spence and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 43.75.