A five-table Mitchell movement was held on Thursday, June 16 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place in the north-south position was a tie between Sharon Tushek and John Fellows and the pair of Larry Reinhart and Connie Rasmussen, each with a score of 56. Second place went to Cozy Pelzer and Sumer Collins with a score of 50.5. First place in the east-west position was won by Mary Hodges and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 62. Second place went to Bill and Carol Macaitis with a score of 61.
An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, June 14. First place was won by Cozy Pelzer and Sumer Collins with a little help from Paul Knizacky, Mary Hodges, and John Walters with a score of 54.5. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 52. Third place was a tie between the pairs of Paul Knizacky and Lil Keating, and Barb Dekker and Mary Hodges, both with a score of 43.5.