An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, May 26 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Mary June Schmidt with a score of 28. Second place went to Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 27.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, May 25. First place was a tie between John Carney and Phyllis Mosher and Paul Knizacky and Cindy Dorscher. Both pairs had a score of 11.5. Second place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 10.5.