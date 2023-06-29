An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, June 22 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 32. Second place went to Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 29. Third place went to Ginny Young and Cozy Pelzer with a score of 28.
A five-table Mitchell movement was held on Tuesday, June 20. First place in the north-south position was Somers Collins and Cozy Pelzer with a score of 55.13. Second place went to Gary Iteen and Larry Reinhart with a score of 54.88. First place in the east-west position was won by Nancy Pontz and Mary Schmidt with a score of 60.63. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 58.38.