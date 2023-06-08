A five-table Mitchell movement was held on Thursday, June 1 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place in the north-south position was Missy McCain and Ginny Young with a score of 67.5; second place went to Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 56. First place in the east-west position was won by Phyllis Mosher and Larry Reinhart with a score of 63; second place went to Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 49.5.
An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, May 30. First place was won by Bob Zahrobsky and John Fellows with a score of 52. Second place went to Mac McCaleb and Mary Hodges with a score of 46, and third place went to Nancy Spence and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 44.