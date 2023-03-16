A four-pair Howell was held on Thursday, March 9 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 16.5. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 15.5.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, March 7. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 31. Second place was a tie between the pair of Gary Iteen and Lil Keating and the pair of John Walters and Phil DeVries, each with a score of 25.