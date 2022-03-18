A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, March 10 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by John Carney and Mike Christman with a score of 11.5 and second place went to Laurie Witocki and Gary Iteen with a score of 10.5. The bridge group congratulates Gary, who is very new to the game, for finishing second with limited experience.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, March 8. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 13 and second place went to John Carney and Mike Christman with a score of 11.