A four-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, March 16 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Lil Keating and Paul Knizacky with a score of 16. Second place went to Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 12.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, March 14. First place was tie between the pair of Dick and Doris Gerkowski and the pair of John Fellows and Bob Zahrobsky, each with a score of 11.5. Second place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 11.