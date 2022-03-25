A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, March 17 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 14.5. Second place went to Mike Christman and John Carney with a score of 11.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, March 15. First place was won by Phil DeVries and John Walters with a score of 32. Second place went to John Carney and Mike Christman with a score of 30.
Duplicate Bridge is held at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the senior center. All bridge players who would like to play are invited.