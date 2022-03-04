A four-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, March 3 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and john Fellows with a score of 17.5. Second place went to Lil Keating and Paul Knizacky with a score of 11.5.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, March 1. First place was won by John Carney and John Fellows with a score of 16.5, and second place went to Lil Keating and Paul Knizacky with a score of 11.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by John Carney and Mike Christman with a score of 13, and second place went to by Lil Keating and Paul Knizacky with a score of 11.5.
No bridge was played on Feb. 22 due to the weather.