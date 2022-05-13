A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, May 5 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 15.5, and second place went to Sharon Tushek and Barb Dekker with a score of 11.
An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, May 3. First place was won by John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 35; second place went to Barb Decker and Sharon Tushek with a score of 29.5; and third place went to Mary Hodges and McCaleb with a score of 24.