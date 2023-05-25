An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, May 18 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Bob Zahrobsky and Barb Dekker with a score of 33.5. Second place went to Mary Hodges and Mac McCleb with a score of 28. Third place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 25.5.
An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, May 16. First place was won by Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 31. Second place went to Dick and Doris Gerkowski with a score of 27.5. Third place was went to Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 26.5.