A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, May 19 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 12.5. Second place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 12.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, May 17. First place was won by Phyllis Mosher and John Carney with a score of 30.5. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 28.
A four-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, May 12. First place was won by John Carney and Gary Iteen with a score of 13. Second place went to Lil Keating and Paul Knizacky with a score of 12.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, May 10. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 11 and second place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 10.5.