A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, April 28 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Phyllis Mosher and Barb Decker with a score of 12. Second place went to Lil Keating and Paul Knizacky with a score of 11.5.A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, April 26 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 29.5. Second place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 27.5.

Trending Food Videos