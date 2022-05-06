A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, April 28 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Phyllis Mosher and Barb Decker with a score of 12. Second place went to Lil Keating and Paul Knizacky with a score of 11.5.A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, April 26 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 29.5. Second place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 27.5.
