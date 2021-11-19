A four-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Nov. 11. First place was won by Paul Knizacky and John Walters with a score of 14.5 and second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 13.5.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Nov. 9. First place was a tie between John Carney and Mike Christman and Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 11.5. Second place was a three-way tie between John Walters and Phil DeVries, Kareen Monton and Paul Knizacky, and Nancy Pontz and Barb Dekker, all with a score of 9.