A four-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 15.5. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 13.5.
A six pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Nov. 15. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 13. Second place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 10.5.
A four-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Nov. 11. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 14. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 12.
A four-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. First place was won by Bob Zahrobsky and Barb Dekker with a score of 15.5. Second place went to Phil DeVries and John Walters with a score of 11.5.