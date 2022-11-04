A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Mary Hodges and Mac Mccaleb with a score of 14. Second place went to Lil Keating and Paul Knizacky with a score of 12.5.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Oct. 25. First place was a tie between the pair of John Walters and Phil DeVries and the pair of Lil Keating and Kareen Monton, both with a score of 14.5. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 10.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Oct. 20. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 13. Second place went to Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 12.5.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Oct. 18. First place was won by Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 14. There was a tie for second place between the pair of Sharon Tushek and John Fellows and the pair of Paul Knizavky and Cindy Dorscher, both with a score 12.5.