A four-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was a tie between the pair of John Walters and Phil DeVries and the pair of Sharon Tushek and John Fellows, both with a score of 14. Second place went to Lil Keating and Paul Knizacky with a score of 12.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Phyllis Mosher and Barb Dekker with a score of 31.5. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 28.5.