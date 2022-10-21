A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Oct. 13. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 17. Second place went to Paul Knizacky and Lil Keating with a score of 10.5. The first place score calculated out to an 85% game — a rarely reached score.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 13.5. Second place was a tie between the pair of Larry Reinhart and Gary Iteen and the pair of John Wallters and Phil DeVries, both with a score of 10.