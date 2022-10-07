An individual game was held on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Ludington Senior Center. Larry Reihart, Phyllis Mosher and John Fellows tied for first place with a score of 9. Second place went to Sharon Tushek with a score of 8.
An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushak and John Fellows with a score of 50.16. Second place went to Phyllis Mosher and Barb Dekker with a score of 46.83. Third place went to Lil Keating and Kareen Monton with a score of 45.5.