A five-table Mitchell movement was held on Sept. 2. First place in the north-south direction was won by John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 59 and second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 50. First place in the east-west direction was won by Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 55 and second place was a tie between Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr and Bill and Carol Macaitis with a score of 52.5.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Aug. 31. First place was won by John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 33.5 and second place went to Cozy Pelzer and Nancy Spence with a score of 28.