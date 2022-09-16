A 10-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Cozy Pelzer and Somers Collins with a score of 45.5. Second place went to Joan Schoenherr and Nancy Spence with a score of 39. Third place went to SharonTushek and John Fellows with a score of 38.5. Fourth place went to Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 36.5.
An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Cozy Pelzer and Nancy Spence with a score of 50.5. Second place went to Joan Archer and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 48.5. Third place was a tie between the pair of Mac McCaleb and Mary Hodges and the pair of John Walters and John Fellows, both with a score of 46.5.