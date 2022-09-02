A 10-pair Howell movement was played on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Ludington Senior Center. There was a tie for first place between the pairs of Bill and Carol Macaitis, and Joan Schoenherr and Joan Archer, both a score of 43. Second place went to Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 40.5. There was a tie for third place between the pairs of Paul Knizacky and Phyllis Mosher, and Nancy Spence and Cozy Pelzer, both with a score of 39.
A five-table Mitchell movement was played on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place in the north-south position was won by Cozy Pelzer and Somers Collins with a score of 58.5. Second place was won by Bill and Carol Macaitis with a score of 57. First place in the east-west position was won by Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 61. Second place was won by Barb Dekker and Mary Schmidt. with a score of 54.