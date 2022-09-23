An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Ludington Senior Center.
There was a tie for first place between the pair of Barb Dekker and Mary Schmidt and the pair of Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 30. Second place went to by Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 26. Third place went to Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 25.
An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Ludington Senior Center.
First place was won by Nancy Spence and Lil Keating with a score of 33.5. Second place went to Phil DeVries and John Walters with a score of 28.
Third place went to Joan Archer and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 26.