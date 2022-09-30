A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Mary Schmidt with a score of 27. There was a tie for second place between the pair of Phil DeVries and John Walters, and the pair of Sharon Tushek and John Fellows, both with a score of 25.5.
An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 28.5. Second place went to Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 27.5. Third place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 24.5.