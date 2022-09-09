A 10-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 51.5. Second place went to Bill and Carol Macaitis with a score of 48.5. Third place went to Lil Keating and Paul Knizacky with a score of 43. Fourth place went to Mary Schmidt and Barb Dekker with a score of 41.
A 10-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, July 30 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Cozy Pelzer and Nancy Spence with a score of 43. Second place went to Virginia Young and John Fellows with a score of 41. Third place went to Mac Caleb and Mary Hodges with a score of 40. Fourth place went to Julie Rogers and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 37.5.