A five table Mitchell movement was held on Aug. 29. There was a first place tie in the North-South position between the pair of MacCaleb and Mary Hodges and the pair of Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky each with a score of 58.5. Second place was won by Andy and Somers Collins with a score of 57. First place in the East-West position was won by Cozy Pelzer and Ginny Young with a score of 56.5. Second place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 55.5.
A five table Mitchell was held on Aug. 31. First place in the North-South position was won by Cozy Pelzer and Ginny Young with a score of 62. Second place was won by MacCaleb and Mary Hodges with a score of 55. First place in the East-West position was won by Phyllis Mosher and John Walters with a score of 70. This was an exceptionally high score. Second place was won by Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 64.