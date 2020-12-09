The Michigan State Police Hart Post is continuing its tradition of filling a patrol car — or a “blue goose” — with toys and food non-perishable food items to give to people in need in Mason and Oceana counties during the holiday season.
The annual Stuff a Blue Goose event will take place form 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Ludington Walmart, where MSP troopers, a patrol car and a Salvation Army truck will be stationed to accept donations from the public.
MSP Sgt. Dan Thomas told the Daily News on Tuesday that the Stuff a Blue Goose event is going to be doubly important this year, despite many other holiday events have been canceled due to COVID-19, because the pandemic has left more people in need, and compounded the stresses many already feel during the holiday season.
“We felt it was important that we continue to do this because there’s a lot of unfortunate people in the area who could use the assistance, especially during the holiday season… And with COVID on top of that, there’s a greater need,” Thomas said.
Tpr. Todd Goodrich, who organized this year’s event, echoed that sentiment in a press release on Tuesday.
“This year, there has been an increase in the number of families who can benefit from this program,” Goodrich wrote.
Thomas said pandemic restrictions such as social distancing and the use of face masks will be observed by troopers during the event, and he encouraged those who donate to follow mask and distancing guidelines as well.
The hope is to fill the patrol car and the Salvation Army truck with more donations than ever, to meet the rising need in the Hart and Ludington communities.
Troopers will collect as many new toys and non-perishable food items as possible during the four-hour duration of the event.
Once it’s finished, all donated items will be turned over to the Salvation Army for distribution to families in need.
Thomas said that in the past, thousands of donations have been collected during the campaign. This year, even more donations are expected, as Thomas said there’s been an outpouring of support from locals who want to help, even as they’re going through struggles of their own.
“There’s a lot of citizens out there who feel there’s going to be a need for extra supplies,” he said. “People are stepping up to make arrangements to donate to us already. We’ve got a lot of people calling in. The overall response is that more people in the community are looking to help out this year.”
He said the MSP will work with anyone who wishes to donate but will not be able to attend Friday’s event in person. People can call the post at (231) 873-2171 to make arrangements.
Thomas said there is also a Toys-4-Tots box at the Michigan State Police building at 3793 W. Polk Road in Hart, which gives those who are unable to attend Friday’s event a chance to help out the communities in Mason and Oceana counties.
Thomas urged donors to only bring non-perishable food items for collection, as they will be left unrefrigerated be for a time before being distributed.
Regarding toys, Thomas said MSP will accept gifts for kids of all ages.
“Anything from the youngest kids up to the teenage years,” he said. “Anything that might bring a little happiness, a little joy to a kid out there.”
He encouraged people to consider coming out and donating what they can on Friday, even if they’ve never taken part in the donation campaign before.
“This is the time of year when people get together and we all have that time with family and friends, but we need to think of those people who don’t have family nearby, and don’t have the resources they need,” Thomas said. “I’d encourage people to look out into the community, help their fellow citizens and bring some joy to kids and families.”