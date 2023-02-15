The Mitten Bar in Ludington is preparing for the return of the New York-based funk band Sophistafunk.
The band has toured the world and will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Along with their anticipated return to Ludington, the return of their locally brewed signature beer made by Starving Artist — aptly named “Sophistafunk” — also has fans eager to celebrate.
“The beer is a rhubarb gose, with lactose sugar,” Starving Artist Brewery owner Andy Thomas said. “It’s a kettle sour with coriander and salt additions. It turns out band member Adam Gold is fond of the style. So that was a bonus.”
Thomas has been a fan of the band for a while and he was very excited to get the opportunity to create a beer representing a group of musicians he enjoyed so much.
“We’ve been brewing it off and on since 2018,” Thomas said. “I was a huge fan of the band and they had a local gig coming up. I had this idea for a rhubarb sour and thought it would be a great collaboration so I reached out. I figured, all they could say was no, right? But fortunately, after pitching my idea, they graciously said yes.”
Sophistafunk member Jack Brown stated the band was equally excited to work with Starving Artist Brewery to create a signature brew. He stated that after befriending two Michigan-based bands, Sophistafunk started playing gigs in Michigan and loved the state and what it had to offer musically.
“We began touring the state with them and instantly fell in love with Michigan culture,” Brown said. “The lake life, the festivals, the breweries, and the funk.”
Brown said Thomas created a beer that not only represents the band, but its fans as well. Sophistafunk has been embraced by Michigan fans and the members now consider the state their home away from home.
“First of all, I think it shows you clear as day how great and receptive Michigan has been to Sophistafunk,” Brown said. “From huge festivals like Electric Forest to rowdy bar gigs, it’s really a testament that our first crossover beer is in our adopted home state of Michigan and not our home state of New York.”
Thomas stated a keg of Sophistafunk will be on tap at the Mitten Bar the night of the band’s gig. He is very excited to see the beer back at the bar and he stated that anyone looking to purchase cans of Sophistafunk can do so at Starving Artist Brewery on South Stiles Road in Scottville.
“We were overjoyed to find out Sophistafunk was returning to the Mitten,” Thomas said. “And of course, flattered that they ordered a keg for that night. We didn’t brew it for a spell, but earlier this year we were able to clear it with the guys and get it back in cans. Currently it’s available on tap at the barn and we hope to keep it a frequent flier.”
When the band isn’t touring, they have secured a steady gig with famous chef Guy Fieri from the Food Network.
“Our keyboard player owns a unique breakfast restaurant and music venue in Syracuse, New York known as Funk ‘n Waffles,” Brown said. “After the restaurant and band appeared on the Food Network show Diners Drive-ins and Dives, host Guy Fieri loved us so much we began playing his birthday party, private shows, and other events. Eventually in 2022, we became the house band on his game show, ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night.’
“We also appeared on five episodes of ‘Guy’s Grocery Games.’ When we’re not playing his Super Bowl events or things like that, we’re touring the country. And even to the United Kingdom.”
The evening with Sophistafunk is sure to bring a lot of energy and Brown stated that since they haven’t been back since 2019, they plan to pull out all the stops for the crowd that has supported them so much over the years.
“Everyone should expect the full Sophistafunk experience,” he said. “We haven’t been back in three years, the energy is gonna be crazy.”
With festival and touring season right around the corner, Brown said he’s looking forward to announcing some big plans for this year’s touring schedule and he is excited that Sophistafunk is able to come back to Ludington, a place they truly hold dearly in their hearts.
“The lakeside vibes, the hospitality, the love of music Ludington has,” he said. “But what I like most of all is that everyone there, from the bar owners to the promoters to the locals, are more than just fans. They are truly our friends.”