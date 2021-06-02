Pastor Dennis Bromley retires as a full-time minister effective June 30.
Sunday, United Methodist Church is hosting an open house for Bromley from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the church.
Bromley’s final sermon to the congregation he’s ministered since June 2013 will be at the 10 a.m. service June 13.
Then he will do something he hasn’t done during his about 30 years of ministry: he will take a two-week vacation before his retirement becomes official.
Pastor Hillary Thurston-Cox will begin serving UMC of Ludington July 1. Her first time in the Ludington pulpit is scheduled for July 11. Her husband Vaughn Thurston-Cox will serve Centenary United Methodist Church in Pentwater as its new pastor, replacing Pastor Bill Haggard.
“It’s bittersweet,” Bromley said of retiring.
“I’ve been doing this a little over 30 years. Once you get accustomed to something for that long, it’s a little hard to leave it.”
The Hart native who came to ministry after working in industry including as a supervisor at Alcoa Howmet Whitehall Castings has found leaving each of the churches he’s served over the years difficult.
“I’ve never had a bad appointment. I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had three wonderful charges. I started with a two-point charge that grew into three-point charge that shrunk down to a two-point charge after we merged two of the churches. That was just phenomenal,” he said of his time serving Petoskey area churches.
“Then I went to Clare, fighting tooth and nail … because I found I didn’t want to leave Epsilon and New Hope Churches. I had put so much into them over 11 years. That was hard.
“After 10 years of good ministry in Clare, I fought coming here to Ludington, tooth and nail. Now I’m regretfully retiring from Ludington,” Bromley said. “I have come to know a lot of good people, learned to love a lot of good people and in all of that it’s been hard to make that decision to retire.
“With my hearing impairment, it’s become more and more noticeable to me that I am not able to hear as clearly and understand as clearly when people are trying to get my attention. I just think it’s probably best I step down while I can be proud of the work I have done and I can feel like there are still people who would like me to stay.”
Pastoring during the COVID-19 pandemic has proven unique.
“This pandemic has been a very difficult time to do ministry, especially as I was trained to do it because so much of my work has always been one on one, reaching out to people in times of need,” Bromley said. “Not being able to go do the hospital visits, not being able to do the nursing homes really has had a great impact on the way I’ve tried to do ministry.”
One positive came out of the pandemic.
“I never wanted to go on the livestream situation” he said of the church’s decision to conduct Sunday service remotely over Facebook and by airing recordings of it on local access cable television. But the change increased reach.
“Some weeks we’re reaching 500 people through the livestreaming and the cable TV so there are some good things that came out of it,” Bromley said.
He’s receiving emails about his sermons now from Alaska and California.
Still, it’s not the same.
“I’m afraid I won’t get the chance to say goodbye to a lot of the folks who have been faithful attendees and have supported my time here simply because they don’t feel safe coming back into the church. We didn’t reopen for in-person service until Pentecost Sunday (May 23). It makes it really difficult to feel that I can say goodbye the way I really want to.”
People are returning to live services.
“People are anxious to get back into the building, to see each other. Certainly, by the time Hillary gets here and prepares to lead the services, I suspect there will be more people in the pews. Some people who left will come back, and I hope no one leaves because I retired,” Bromley said
A story teller, he found preaching to a camera difficult. He missed the cues he receives from the congregation if a story is going well or not or if an illustration is being seen. “I’m not getting the energy back from the camera I would from the congregation.”
Among the highlights of his time at Ludington UMC, Bromley cites the establishment of the Christmas praise concerts done in conjunction with several other churches. “That was phenomenally successful in my estimation. That was truly a highlight.”
Paying off the UMC Ludington’s building mortgage “and people being so dedicated to making that happen and pulling together, just amazes me,” he said of another. “We were able to pay it off and save a substantial amount of money in the process. That may not equate to ministry to some people, but it frees up funds in the future for new opportunities with new leadership to bring into focus what we can do with the building now that it is fully financed.”
The celebration of Bromley’s ordination in 2016 stands out as a significant highlight as well, he said. “It took me a lot longer than most people to become ordained, simply because I had three heart attacks along the way. With that, surviving the heart attacks, divorce and remarriage and all that stress people supported me all along the way. … Through it all I found that the church was very supportive.”
“Well, Dennis had a hard time in the beginning due to his medical problem,” recalls Kirk Myers, who serves as administrative board chair for the church – a position also being revised as the congregation coincidentally changes how it is governed. “He could not start right away so people did not know what to expect. When I first met Dennis, I found him to be caring and concerned about others.”
When Myers learned more about that his wife, Ramona, died, he gained a deeper knowledge of that aspect of Bromley.
“Before Ramona passed, apparently she went in and talked with Dennis and asked him to take care of me. She cared for him a lot,” Myers said. “I like the fact he had some life experience before entering the ministry. He will be missed.”
As Bromley prepares to retire, the United Methodist Church worldwide is grappling with an issue likely leading to a split.
“I have come to the conclusion that God loves all people regardless of sexual identity or gender preference or gender identity. I am disappointed the (international) United Methodist Church could not come to an agreement to include all people at all times within the ministries. I’d like to think they are making strides towards that. I am disappointed to see that the church is at the brink of a split, that well may happen sooner rather than later. That breaks my heart.
“With all of that, trying to deal with the political infighting and polarization in communities, especially in a time when we can’t be face-to-face, it’s easier to be disrespectful to one another when you’re not in the same space talking together and that disappointments me: the inhumanity of human beings towards other human beings, the lack of respect and understanding of what it’s all about.”
He sees opportunity, too, especially for the Ludington UMC located on Bryant Road east of the new Ludington elementary school being built, to develop latchkey programs to take burdens off families.
“We have a beautiful, large building,” he said. If leadership and volunteers are found and a decision is made “to make a difference here, just where we are planted right now, at this time, this church would experience a revival of sorts that we have looked for for years and years.”
Programming that interests, involves and engages younger people may attract people served to explore and join the congregation.
“I believe it’s all about young people’s involvement,” Bromley said.
He points to Sundays when Oasis — a UMC youth praise group with members included from other churches — sings, the church sees more people view online. The same is true when the bell choir participates.
“I think we can take advantage of some of those opportunities and utilize the gifts and graces we have and build on them.”
Bromley and his wife Laura will continue grief work began at the church in a new space after he retires, as well as continuing a suicide support group that meets at BookMark.
The couple also will continue leading The Cost of Covid Grief support group that meets at the Ludington Senior Center on the last Thursday of month at 6:30 p.m. as long as there is a need, he said.
Church member Donna Possehn helped Bromley at grief camps and said the ministries benefit the church and the greater community.
“That was one thing he brought especially to our church that I hope can continue,” Possehn said. “I also appreciated his style of preaching, telling stories.
“I’m going to miss him as a pastor,” she said, adding, “hopefully we’ll be friends forever. I wish him well.”
Bromley looks forward to continuing friendships and time to pursue other interests, too.
For instance, this fisher of people hopes to find time to fish for fish. “I want to find a place to catch some walleye,” Bromley said.
“I want to see my grandchildren more. We’ve got a couple upcoming athletes in our family that are just outstanding ballplayers, track runners and soccer players and we long to see some of that.”
He said will be open to fill in for pastors on vacation, though an unwritten rule precludes him from visiting the Ludington church for a year after he leaves. In time, he said, he may find he’s itching to be in the pulpit and may take a part-time appointment if offered.
Add in a little woodcutting, barbecuing and meat smoking, kayaking and traveling, he expects he’ll find plenty to do.
As he prepares to retire, he said he “would like people to know I was always sincere in my effort to share the love of Jesus Christ and that I always tried to do what I felt was best for the church that I was serving at the time.”
Mistakes provided life lessons.
“I wouldn’t change a thing,” Bromley said. “I learned from some mistakes I made and those mistakes made me more aware of peoples’ needs and concerns.
“I learned that people are willing to love you if you love them back. I’m willing to say that I learned that sometimes the best thing you can do in ministry is to make a mistake and be able to go back and say I’m sorry. In doing that I have found more compassion and forgiveness in the church than when I have been right.”
He and Laura built a retirement home in Hamlin Township, shared with Mary Stroebel.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Bromley said. “We hope people will say hello to us, and smile when they see us. It will be nice to hear them call me Dennis, instead of pastor, because, after all, pastor is what I did, it is not who I am.”