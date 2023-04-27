Jeff Kiessel | Daily News
Michigan Department of Natural Resources fisheries technicians delivered three truckloads of brown trout at the Lake Michigan Carferry docks on Thursday. The browns were planted under the SS Spartan carferry to help protect the fish from predators. The Wild Rose strain of brown trout were between 7-9 inches long. Several members of the Ludington Charter Boat Association, including Ed Stowe, were on hand to help the fisheries technicians with the release of the fish on Thursday. Stowe said the group expected to get roughly 79,000 brown trout Thursday and Friday.
