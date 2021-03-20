Mason County photographer Sue Brown has some new additions to her growing list of awards and accolades.
Brown was selected as the 2021 Michigan Photographer of the Year during the annual Professional Photographers of Michigan (PPM) convention, held via Zoom on March 6.
It’s not the first time Brown — who co-owns Photography by Sue Brown in Amber Township with her husband Steve — has been Michigan’s Photographer of the Year. She previously won the award in 2018, and she was runner-up in 2019 and 2020.
Despite her previous success in the competition, Brown said it’s still exciting to receive the award for a second time.
“It was an honor to be recognized as the Photographer of the Year again, as well as receiving the all the other awards. The quality of work displayed each year by the other photographers at the PPM annual convention is always so inspiring and pushes me to be a better photographer,” Brown stated in a press release. “To be recognized by your peers is in this way is very gratifying.”
Brown told the Daily News that the competition itself helps her continue to hone her skills and encourages her to continue to aim higher.
“I never want to stop learning. By doing this, really, it makes me better. It pushes my creativity,” Brown told the Daily News. “The Professional Photographers of Michigan is a great group of people, and there’s a lot of super-talented people who do well each year. It’s a great challenge, and it allows me to do better every year in my everyday work.”
She added, “I still haven’t taken my best photograph.”
Photographer of the Year was not the only award Brown earned during the convention. The awards are based on a selection of four images from each participating photographer, and Brown was recognized for each of her submissions.
She won the award for Best of Show in the portrait division for an entry titled “Epilogue.” That image received a perfect score of 100 and was the highest-scoring image in the competition. “Epilogue” also won the Lexjet Sunset Award.
Additionally, Brown’s images “Something Borrowed” and “Diagnosed” each received Court of Honor recognition.
Brown said her approach to photography is influenced by that of classical painters, and her winning images are no exception.
“I start with an idea to photograph and then try to tell a story. People often interpret the story differently than I do, but that is what I think art is or does,” she said.
Next, Brown will compete in the International Print Competition, which will be held in Atlanta sometime in August. Brown said she plans to submit “Epilogue” and “Something Borrowed” as two of her four submissions for the international competition.
Though she likely won’t attend the August competition in-person, she still has some professional goals she hopes to achieve at the competition — specifically, earning “diamond” status for receiving high marks on each of her four entries recognized.
“Everything’s on a merit system (at the international competition)” she said. “Your images, if they’re good enough, get merits… If all four of your images get two merits, you get a diamond.”
Brown said she’s come close, but never quite reached the diamond designation — at least, not yet.
The PPM awards cap off a period that has been challenging for Brown, who specializes in wedding photography and portraits. The pandemic, especially in the early stages, limited her ability to take those kinds of photos at her Amber Township studio.
There were also wedding and event cancelations throughout summer 2020, but Brown said business was relatively steady overall.
“It was a good year for us, considering,” she said. “We did a little less in the studio, but we were very careful, we wore our masks, we sanitized…. It was a bit of a challenge, but we made it work.”