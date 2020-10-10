The Lofts on Rowe project is a part of two upcoming public body’s regular meeting agendas as the developers seek an amendment to its Brownfield Redevelopment Plan.
The Ludington City Council will consider the amendment as well as the sale of its property to the project during its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at city hall. The Mason County Board of Commissioners will also consider the amendment during its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Airport.
The Ludington City Council will meet in-person for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic to consider two items in regards to the Lofts on Rowe project.
Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin told the Daily News via email Friday evening that the city is working on streaming the council’s session on Facebook Live, but the equipment to have it work likely will not be received in time for the session.
The Mason County Board of Commissioners will be hosting a hearing on an amendment to a Brownfield Redevelopment Plan for the Lofts on Rowe as a part of its regular meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Airport.
Michigan Community Capital is overseeing the project in the City of Ludington for the Lofts on Rowe. In a letter to the county, Vice President of Investments Marilyn Crowley said her nonprofit organization is the sole one pushing the project after buying out Third Coast Development, a private, for-profit real-estate development company.
The organization requested $4 million from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in Community Development Block Grant Funds, but Crowley stated the organization only was awarded $2 million.
“Overall, our total project costs went up $3.2 (million),” she wrote. “This number includes an increase of (approximately) $2.6 (million) on interest carry costs over 30 years. Our brownfield amendment includes the addition of interest reimbursement to help offset the burden of this change in the project. Overall, this extends the plan by four years, but makes all the difference to the project being able to move forward.
“I would like to stress that this will use only the increase in taxes that (Michigan Community Capital) will pay through project property taxes and not add additional tax burden to any other entity.”
In a letter to the board, Pennies from Heaven Foundation Executive Director Monica Schuyler encouraged commissioners to adopted the amended plan.
“I know the requests may be outside the normal scope, policies or practices of the Economic Development Corporation/Brownfield Redevelopment Authority,” she wrote. “But, what is requested is well within the legal ability, and purpose of Brownfield as a tool to encourage positive development.”
Crowley’s explanation about the necessity to make the change was not included in the city council packet that was provided to the Daily News Friday evening. However, City Manager Mitch Foster mentioned the issues in his memo accompanying his recommendation.
“If (the) amendment is not approved by (the) city council and county commission, the project is unlikely to move forward meaning the city will lose out on 65 new ‘workforce housing’ units as well as the redevelopment of a dilapidated manufacturing building,” Foster wrote under the heading “Alternatives” in his memo.
Schuyler also wrote a letter to the city council urging their passing of the amendment, and she outlined the differences between the Lofts on Rowe project and the recently completed buildings in downtown Ludington.
More county business
The council also will consider selling a portion of property that was already included in the Brownfield Redevelopment Plan to the project itself. The city’s old salt barn is in the property in question, and the city still owns it. Foster noted it was appraised at $220,000, “but neither took the potential environmental contamination cleanup into consideration.”
The options before the council is either $200,000 for the property or $1 for the property with the city receiving a park back from the developer with a $200,000 improvement. The parcel was intended to be made into a parking lot by the developers.
The county board will also host a public hearing on its 2021 budget, and with it, an increase to property taxes. Following the hearings and reports, the board will consider adopting the 2021 budget. Overall, the total general fund budget sits at more than $14.3 million. Revenue sharing from the state is expected to be more than $520,000.
Dennis Dunlap, the county drain commissioner, will give a report on the 2020 Special Assessment Levy before the board begins considering resolutions.
The board will consider two grant contract grant agreements to receive 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding from the the state. In one area, the county was approved to receive $53,372.72 from the Michigan Department of State Police for public safety and it is for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. It covers overtime expenses as well as materials and supplies.
The second is in the amount of $47,433.37 and is for the court system housed at the county and covers road patrol officers’ overtime pay for screening at the courthouse and personal protection equipment materials and supplies.