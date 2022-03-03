The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution to work with the City of Ludington to amend its policies regarding brownfield redevelopment during its regular meeting scheduled for 9 a.m., Tuesday, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Both Ludington and Scottville, along with the Pennies From Heaven Foundation, are encouraging the county to change some of the local rules it has in place for brownfield redevelopments. The agenda item states a look into “modifying guidelines related to housing projects.” The City of Ludington initiated the request for change while other entities are lending their support.
The county’s Finance, Personnel and Rules Committee recommended in a motion that the county maintain the current guidelines while working with the City of Ludington to seek ways to modify the guidelines for housing projects.
The resolution, if passed, asks Mason County Board Chair Janet Andersen and Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky to meet with Ludington Mayor Steve Miller and Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster about potential changes.
The county board will consider a bid to replace the roof at the Mason County Courthouse. According to the resolution, the roof on the courthouse is 31 years old. The county put the project out for bid, and the lowest bidder was from MIHM Enterprises of Hamilton for $416,743.
Hiring a consultant to review an independent broadband feasibility study and financial projections is another item to be considered by the county board. The county received a single bid from Baker Tilly US of Madison, Wisconsin, for $6,250 to analyze the study and estimates.
The policies for the courthouse security will be considered by the board. At its February meeting, the board decided to hire SST Security to provide two guards while the Mason County Sheriff’s Office will have a full-time court bailiff. The policies cover entrants into the courthouse, and what is permissible and what is not.
Another resolution before the county board is for the pruchase of a walk-through metal detector, two wand metal detectors and an x-ray machine.
The board will also hear presentations from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole and Mason County Promise Zone Director Jody Maloney.