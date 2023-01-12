In the mood for some craft beverages to beat the winter blues? Brrrewfest offers just that.
The annual craft beer, wine, cider and mead festival is set to take place Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1 to 6 p.m. in Ludington’s Legacy Plaza.
In addition to bringing a selection of breweries to town, the festival serves as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Ludington State Park group. It’s organized by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County — formerly the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce — in conjunction with FLSP, which helps staff the event.
Brandy Miller, chamber president and CEO, said the festival will feature more than 20 breweries, including newcomers as well as some local favorites.
“Third Life Brewing from Manistee, which just recently opened, is new and attending this year,” Miller said, adding that other first-time vendors include Ascension Brewing Company from Novi and Barrel + Beam from Marquette.
She said area breweries such as Jamesport Brewing Company, Ludington Bay Brewing Company and Starving Artist will participate, along with Big Hart Brewing and North Channel Brewing from Manistee.
Other local vendors include North Branch Winery of Scottville, and Ludington’s Love Wines.
Miller said the this year’s festival promises to deliver more of what attendees have come to expect and enjoy in past years.
“It’s pretty much business as usual,” she said. “We’ll have product sampling, DJ’d music from WMOM, food vendors. … It should be a good time.”
“Anyone who’s attended (before) knows it’s an outdoor event; we’ll have fire pits and heaters throughout, so people are encouraged to dress for winter weather. But that’s part of the fun of it — dressing for winter, enjoying craft beer, wine, mead. … It’s an opportunity to try something new. … And it’s a fun afternoon outside.”
FUNDRAISING
Brrrewfest traditionally raises between $9,000 and $13,000 for the FLSP group, which the organization then uses to fund programming and improvement projects at Ludington State Park, with increasing park accessibility being a main goal.
FLSP’s recent investments in the park include the installation of an Action Track Chair to help individuals with mobility challenges make the trek to Big Sable Point Lighthouse as well as a SeaCoast EnChroma viewer on the Skyline Trail, which helps colorblind individuals take in the park’s sights. The group also installed a playground and universal access kayak launch in the Hamlin Lake beach area.
Patrick O’Hare, FLSP president, said the group’s planned future projects include constructing a walkway at Hamlin Beach, buying a second track chair and purchasing two beach-mobility wheelchairs for the park.
“Any additional funding will be used for programming and other additional projects,” he said.
The partnership between the chamber and FLSP is one that both entities are grateful for.
“We’ve had a really great relationship with the Friends of Ludington State Park, and with this being the eighth annual event, it’s a pretty well-oiled machine,” Miller said.
O’Hare said the FLSP group is thankful for the support from both the chamber and the public.
“We’re grateful for all the volunteers that help make the event successful, and grateful for all those who buy tickets and attend — they’re helping the park,” he said.
VOLUNTEERING
While the Friends group handles a majority of the set-up, tear-down and staffing for Brrrewfest, the there are some opportunities for the public to help.
O’Hare said it takes about 80 people to staff the event, and there are about 10 vacant positions.
Volunteers can sign up by visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/409084daca828abf85-2023. Links are available on the at www.ludington.org/brrrewfest, and on the FLSP website at www.friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.
TICKETS
Tickets for Brrrewfest are being sold “solely online,” according to Miller. They can be bought right up until the day of the event, but all purchases must be made online.
General admission is $35 and comes with six drink tokens; admission for designated drivers is $5.
To purchase tickets, visit www.ludingtonscottvillechamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/vP3A1nQr.