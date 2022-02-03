PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Ludington Elementary School fifth grader Landon Bruno won the school's inaugural spelling bee on Thursday, and he, along with second-place finisher, Rayne Holtrust, will now move onto the Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Peterson Auditorium.
Bruno was announced the winner in the ninth round of the school’s bee and said that he was excited to represent the school in the community bee.
Bruno said that he reads a lot of books and that has helped him with his spelling.
Both Bruno and Holtrust will have their names etched into the school's spelling bee plaque aloft with the fourth grade winner Iris Schigur and fourth grade runner-up Carter Dunham.
The fifth grade alternate is Breckin Blough, in case either Bruno or Holtrust can not be at the community bee.
Principal Brian Dotson was excited about holding the spelling bee in the new school.
“Having it in a new space was different,” he said.
He said holding the spelling bee in the school's cafeteria was nice because it did not interfere or cause disruptions with classes like in the past when it was held in Foster Elementary School's gymnasium.
Dotson said classrooms were not disrupted and having the live feed was nice because if students had to leave the room to go to another area, there was not any disruptions in the bee as in past years.
“I was really happy with how everything went,” he said. “I give our students so much credit and wanted to say congratulations to those who participated and those who won.”