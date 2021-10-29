Road work by the Michigan Department of Transportation at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township will continue Monday with new lane closures.
MDOT will be shutting down the westbound inside lane and the eastbound center turn lane of Brye Road to remove and pour back a 75-foot-long section of the concrete roadway.
The lane closures will be in effect throughout the week.
There will be only right turns going from north and south on Brye Road at the intersection. Motorists will not be able to turn left or go straight across U.S. 10.