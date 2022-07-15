West Shore Community College’s Board of Trustees will consider approving a list of changes to this fiscal year’s budget when they meet at 4 p.m. Monday, July 18 in the administrative and conference building.
Projected revenue is set to increase by $168,000. A shortfall in tuition and fees is being offset by pandemic stimulus, property tax revenue is “being adjusted to closer to actual,” and $60,000 is coming in from the Manistee Downtown Education Center, according to the agenda packet.
Expenditures are decreasing by $455,000. That’s partly because of lower-than-budgeted costs for personnel, maintenance and utilities, according to the packet.
A transfer of $150,000 is going into the general fund to provide money for student success initiatives.
WSCC President Scott Ward said that money will largely fund the hiring of a coordinator to manage the embedded tutor system implemented last year in introductory English and mathematics classes.
Another $10,000 is being transferred to the Manistee building’s maintenance reserves “to continue the practice of revenue exceeding expenses,” according to the packet.
Budgets for auxiliary funds are being adjusted to reflect influx of stimulus payments covering lost revenue due to the pandemic.
Also on Monday
In other business, the board will also consider approving a list of 14 summer graduates, including five from Ludington, two from Scottville and one from Custer.
Board members will also hold the second presentation, and possibly approve, a policy allowing students to take military leaves of absence.
The board will also conduct a regular evaluation of Ward’s performance in a closed session.