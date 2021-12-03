The Ludington City Council will consider adopting its 2022 budget and five-year master plan at its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
The master plan lays out the city’s intentions and goals. It guides the decision-making of city officials, who use laws and ordinances to realize the plan.
It identifies several “redevelopment areas” targeted for investment and improvement, including soon-to-be-vacant elementary schools; Dowland Street from James to Madison streets; and a revised focus on the Fourth Ward.
The budget focuses on the city’s physical infrastructure. Projects budgeted for next year include:
• new asphalt on Washington Avenue from Ludington Avenue to the bridge and total
• reconstruction from the bridge to Fourth Street;
• replacing the Copeyon Park boat launch; and
• repaving Water Street.
The budget, if approved, also includes the first confirmed use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The water fund would get $400,000 — nearly half of the stimulus — to raise it out of a $1.2 million deficit.
After the ARPA infusion and other measures to mitigate the deficit, the water fund will remain $730,000 in the hole, City Manager Mitch Foster said.
To explain the deficit, Foster pointed to $637,000 in state-mandated expenses, such as lead service line replacement. He also blamed the Water Street and Washington Avenue projects, which involve water infrastructure.
In other business, the council will also:
• hold first presentations for ordinances setting the treasurer’s salary at $54,600 and the clerk’s at $71,212;
• hold the first presentation of an ordinance adding retail and artisan shops as permitted uses in Waterfront Maritime 1 and 2 districts;
• consider adopting an ordinance regulating small-cell wireless facilities;
• consider adopting an ordinance increasing the number of short-term rental licenses from 30 to 50;
• hear a report on the short-term rental program; and
• consider an offer to provide unredacted documents relating to a car-pedestrian crash to avoid a lawsuit from Tom Rotta.