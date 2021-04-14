The Mason County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday started work on the 2022 budget, as well as many budget amendments for 2021, and there’s a lot of work to be done by the finance committee.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said there were a number of things that were not a part of the initial budget that was passed for 2021 that will need to be addressed through the amendment process.
Those items were related to costs in pension, insurance costs and changes in the amount of revenue-sharing the county received.
The county also is starting to get the groundwork going in terms of negotiating with one of the two unions it works with, Knizacky said. The corrections officers and the deputies each have a union, and the contract for the deputies expires at the end of the year.
“Negotiations have not started yet,” he said. “Typically, they start in the late summer, early fall.”
Some of the items that need to be worked out in the budget process include the potential for more staffing at the county clerk’s office, reclassifying an employee at circuit court, the ability to allow for more overtime within the sheriff’s office, additional operational expenses at the prosecutor’s office and increasing hours for the 4H employee at the Michigan State University Extension office.
“These are ongoing costs that will add increases to the budget for the long term,” Knizacky said.
The county did have a reduction of funds in state revenue sharing last year, and Knizacky said the governor’s proposal calls for continuing the same level of funding. However, the budget process at the state level is ongoing.
“At this point, there’s no indication that we’ll get cut,” he said.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, all of the resolutions before the county board where passed, he said. And, the county accepted and heard the annual reports for equalization, animal control and the airport.