Fin & Feather Club to host basic pistol class
The Fin & Feather will be holding a basic pistol class for men and women from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. The cost of the class is $20. Registration is required. Register by calling Jim at (231) 907-8330. The class teaches the proper way to handle a firearm, including loading, unloading and more. There are some hand guns that can be used if needed, as well as ammo.
Hart Knights of Columbus hosting chicken dinner
The Hart Knights of Columbus Council 2199 will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Feast Day of St. Gregory with a chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 Peach St. in Hart.